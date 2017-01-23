Bayonne cops jumped into Kill van Kull in full uniform to rescue man, police say
BAYONNE -- When a man jumped into the freezing waters of the Kill Van Kull this morning, two city police officers sprang into action to save him . Around 8:30 a.m., Officers Timothy Sullivan and Jeffrey Kaiser approached the 28-year-old man at Brady's Dock in the area of First Street and Broadway as part of an investigation into a domestic dispute at a nearby residence, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC