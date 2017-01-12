Bail reform is killing our business, bail bondsmen say
New Jersey bail bondsmen may be looking for some bailing out of their own. A pair of Hudson County bondsmen and one from Bergen County told The Jersey Journal the bail reforms that took effect on Jan. 1 have decimated their businesses, leaving them with previously sold bonds to service but no money coming in.
