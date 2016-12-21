Bail reform assuming nearly all defen...

Bail reform assuming nearly all defendants be released takes effect

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY - The state Bail Reform and Speed Trial Act came into effect in Hudson County's Central Judicial Processing court where bail bonds workers watch as not one monetary bail was set under the new rules which assume most defendants will be released pending prosecution. All defendants facing criminal charges in Hudson County make their first court appearance in CJP which was held today on the New Year's holiday because the new Bail Reform law requires defendants make their first court appearance within 48 hours of their arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 3
save america vote trump. (May '16) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Pimps are slave owners right now still in Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Barney Frank Stole TARP Money Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,151

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC