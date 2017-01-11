Attorney Jonathan Koles to lead the Hudson County Bar Association

Attorney Jonathan Koles, managing partner of Koles, Burke & Bustillo, LLP, with offices in Jersey City, New York City and Bayonne, will be installed Wednesday Jan. 18, as president of the Hudson County Bar Association. The ceremony will be part of the bar group's annual installation ceremonies which will be held at 6 p.m., at the Liberty House Restaurant, 76 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City.

