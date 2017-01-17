Application process opens for Jersey City's summer internship program

The online application process for the Jersey City Summer Internship Program, a youth employment initiative that connects Jersey City public high school students to paid internships at local companies and institutions, is officially open. Launched in 2014, JCSI is part of the city's broader Jersey City Summer Works initiative, which has provided summer employment and enrichment for more than 3,000 young people in city departments and agencies, corporations and nonprofits.

