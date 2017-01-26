Advocates urge welcome for immigrants...

Advocates urge welcome for immigrants and refugees at Elizabeth rally

ELIZABETH -- Standing amid a sea of people with signs denouncing President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, Jessica Abdelnabbi Berrocal said her life had been profoundly impacted by a refugee: her mom. The Jersey City-based Muslim activist said her mother fled to the United States from Colombia years ago, after her husband was shot by guerrilla fighters.

