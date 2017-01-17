A current take on Hamlet opens season for Jersey City Theater Center
Anne Gridley, left, is Hamlet, and Veraalba Santa plays Ophelia in the Caborca production of Hamlet opening next week at the Jersey City Theater Center. The Jersey City Theater Center will present a contemporary spin on Shakespeare's classic Hamlet for its first production of the year.
