5 shootings and 3 guns recovered during 3-day stretch in Jersey City
Gunfire erupted in the city at least five times during a 72-hour time frame this week, including a pair of shootings yesterday morning. Jersey City police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired just before 2 a.m. yesterday on Stegman Street near Ocean Avenue.
