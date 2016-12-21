4-time Olympian hosts assembly for Jersey City students
Who better to host a sports career assembly for students than a national champion? Participants in the Franklin L. Williams Middle School 7's Students Interested in Sports Career Opportunities program received a special treat when seven-time U.S. track and field champion Joetta Clark Diggs spoke to the students about careers in sports and her experiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
