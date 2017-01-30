30-year tax breaks planned for Jersey City college projects
JERSEY CITY -- Thirty-year tax breaks are up for final approval by the City Council tomorrow for two projects on the New Jersey City University campus. The projects come with a total cost of $84.6 million and comprise three four-story, market-rate apartment buildings planned for the public university's west campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
