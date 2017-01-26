2 charged in murder of 18-year-old Hoboken resident Adrian Rivera
Authorities in Hudson County have arrested two people in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old Hoboken resident. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says 20-year-old Khalif Geiger and a 17-year-old, both Jersey City residents, were charged with felony murder and armed robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of Adrian Rivera.
