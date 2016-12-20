What were Lyft's most-visited restaur...

What were Lyft's most-visited restaurant and bar in New Jersey?

10 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A New Jersey TGI Fridays was named the top restaurant destination for Lyft users in 2016. The ride-sharing service Lyft identified the TGI Fridays on U.S. 9 in Old Bridge as the top destination for its users in the Garden State in 2016.

