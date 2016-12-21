Waterfront walkway around Hudson County slowly but surely progressing
Much of the 18 miles of Hudson River waterfront from the George Washington Bridge in the north to Bayonne in the south currently features a walkway that's slowly been assembled over the three decades. The success of the Hudson River Walkway has spawned a similar idea on the west side of Hudson County: a waterfront walkway stretching from Secaucus to the southern tip of Bayonne.
