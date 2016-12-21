Toy drive in memory of slain Jersey City cop spreads holiday cheer

JERSEY CITY - Bags upon bags of Christmas gifts were loaded onto police vans and pickup trucks on Grace Avenue today while volunteers prepared to deliver them to less fortunate children all over the city. Police officers, members of the community, and those involved in the Detective Melvin Vincent Santiago Foundation - an organization founded to honor the memory of the slain Jersey City police officer - coordinated destinations for hundreds of gifts bound for various parts of the city.

