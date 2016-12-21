Toy drive in memory of slain Jersey City cop spreads holiday cheer
JERSEY CITY - Bags upon bags of Christmas gifts were loaded onto police vans and pickup trucks on Grace Avenue today while volunteers prepared to deliver them to less fortunate children all over the city. Police officers, members of the community, and those involved in the Detective Melvin Vincent Santiago Foundation - an organization founded to honor the memory of the slain Jersey City police officer - coordinated destinations for hundreds of gifts bound for various parts of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda...
|Nov '16
|bishop64
|1
|Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now
|Nov '16
|overnight
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Tia19
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC