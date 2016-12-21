Top Bayonne news stories of 2016
It was an eventful year in Bayonne -- one marked by news of multimillion-dollar budget holes, tensions over a planned mosque and sadly, several tragedies that rocked the community. A Bayonne family -- and the community at large -- were devastated on Feb. 22 by the deaths of County Prep High School teacher Tim O'Donnell and his 5-year-old daughter Bridget.
