Students' STEM projects show Jersey C...

Students' STEM projects show Jersey City needs more trees, bats

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Students at School 28 in Jersey City are searching for ways to improve the environment in their hometown and their work is getting state and national recognition. More than 40 middle school students in the Heights pitched their latest STEM projects to their classmates, teachers and sponsors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ 5 hr John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Nov '16 Windblownazureskies 101
Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda... Nov '16 bishop64 1
Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now Nov '16 overnight 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,314 • Total comments across all topics: 277,393,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC