Secaucus hires four new police officers

SECAUCUS - The town Police Department has hired four new police officers, bringing the department's ranks to its highest number of officers in the ever-growing town. Michael Lyons , Jonathan Padron, Dillon Genatt, and Mare O'Keefe - the fifth female officer in the department's history - are expected to join the force by fall 2017.

