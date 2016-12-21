Secaucus hires four new police officers
SECAUCUS - The town Police Department has hired four new police officers, bringing the department's ranks to its highest number of officers in the ever-growing town. Michael Lyons , Jonathan Padron, Dillon Genatt, and Mare O'Keefe - the fifth female officer in the department's history - are expected to join the force by fall 2017.
