School 23 has annual 'Season of Giving'

School 23 has annual 'Season of Giving'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Jersey Journal

At the second annual Season of Giving at School 23 in Jersey City are, from left: 6th grade student Eric Mejia;7th grade student Vanessa Nielson; teachers Mark Florio , Jessenia Araujo; Lisa Ginn of Hope House; Danica Rozario of the Medical Center; Principal Pete Mattaliano; Director of Division B Dr. Norma Fernandez; Assistant Principal Cynthia Blue Small; teachers Nancy Rescigno and Melissa Regenthal. EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one in a series of articles by students at Mahatma Gandhi Elementary School 23 in Jersey City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Nov '16 Windblownazureskies 101
Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda... Nov '16 bishop64 1
Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now Nov '16 overnight 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Tia19 9
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,080

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC