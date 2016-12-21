School 23 has annual 'Season of Giving'

At the second annual Season of Giving at School 23 in Jersey City are, from left: 6th grade student Eric Mejia;7th grade student Vanessa Nielson; teachers Mark Florio , Jessenia Araujo; Lisa Ginn of Hope House; Danica Rozario of the Medical Center; Principal Pete Mattaliano; Director of Division B Dr. Norma Fernandez; Assistant Principal Cynthia Blue Small; teachers Nancy Rescigno and Melissa Regenthal. EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one in a series of articles by students at Mahatma Gandhi Elementary School 23 in Jersey City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.