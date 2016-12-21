Project to repair courthouse plaza, stairs sees steady progress
The project to remove and replace the 100-year-old plaza and granite steps outside Jersey City's William J. Brennan Courthouse has come a long way. During the first phase of the project the granite steps and plaza slabs were removed, marked and stacked nearby on what was the lawn of the courthouse located at the corner of Newark and Baldwin avenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda...
|Nov '16
|bishop64
|1
|Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now
|Nov '16
|overnight
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Tia19
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC