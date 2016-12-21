Peruvian restaurant expands into new Jersey City Heights spot
The restaurant, which has three locations in the Paterson/Passaic area, will open its first place in Hudson County at 291 Central Ave., on Friday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. "The opening of El Gordo Restaurant is thrilling for our main street community," said Sanford Fishman, Central Avenue Special Improvement District president and longtime pharmacist at Bond Drugs. "Most importantly, it is a family owned small business that is growing into Jersey City.
