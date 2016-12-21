North Jersey cop cleared in shooting ...

North Jersey cop cleared in shooting of murder suspect

Read more: The Jersey Journal

HACKENSACK -- City police were legally justified in shooting a suspect in the killing of his girlfriend and their 4-year-old son, prosecutors said Thursday. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office ruled that it did not have to present the case to the grand jury because "there are no material facts in dispute" in the shooting, Bergen County County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said.

