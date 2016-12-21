North Jersey cop cleared in shooting of murder suspect
HACKENSACK -- City police were legally justified in shooting a suspect in the killing of his girlfriend and their 4-year-old son, prosecutors said Thursday. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office ruled that it did not have to present the case to the grand jury because "there are no material facts in dispute" in the shooting, Bergen County County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Wed
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Wed
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Wed
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Wed
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Tue
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC