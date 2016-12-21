N.Y. man convicted of beating, using stun gun on mother of his child
A New York man who beat and used a stun gun on the mother of his child faces up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted this week, authorities said. Jarrell Sweet, 29, was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, child abuse, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon on Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Ray Worrall said.
