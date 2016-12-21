Motorcycle club brings Christmas cheer to disabled students
JERSEY CITY -- Santa ditched the reindeer, and opted instead for several motorcycles when he came to town Thursday to hand out gifts to the kids at the A. Harry Moore School. Santa and the Lost Boys Motorcycle Club -- formerly the Wicked Riders -- rode in for their annual trip to visit the school's physically disabled, as well as the students with learning and language disabilities to hand out gifts and spread Christmas cheer.
