Man charged with murder for shooting on Jersey City's West Side in June
Authorities have formally charged a 30-year-old man with murder in connection with a double shooting on West Side Avenue this spring. Maurice Miles, of Jersey City, was arrested on Wednesday for fatally shooting 25-year-old Davon Gordon, of Bayonne, on June 4, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
