Korean delegation visits Lincoln Middle School

A delegation of 21 representatives from the Korea Education and Research Information Service visited Lincoln Middle School in Kearny Dec. 2 to see firsthand how education is delivered in the United States and to understand the financial aspects of public education. According to Wikipedia, KERIS is "a governmental organization under the South Korean Ministry of Education, Science and Technology that develops, proposes and advises on current and future government policies and initiatives regarding education in South Korea."

