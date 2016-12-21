Journal Entries

Journal Entries

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Mike Garcia, was awarded a $10,000 Recognizing Excellence in Volunteerism grant from PSEG for his volunteer work at the New Jersey Tae Kwon Do for Youth Foundation located in Jersey City. Here he works with a younsgter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Nov '16 Windblownazureskies 101
Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda... Nov '16 bishop64 1
Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now Nov '16 overnight 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Tia19 9
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,069 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,887

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC