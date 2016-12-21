Jersey City man kept shotgun, assault rifle in grandparents' basement: prosecutor
A 19-year-old city man was charged with unlawfully possessing a shotgun and assault rifle after the weapons were found in his grandparents' basement, a prosecutor said. Javon R. Workman of Wilkinson Avenue appeared in Central Judicial Processing in Jersey City on Friday after being arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, according to a criminal complaint.
