Jersey City man flees attack a week after getting shot: police
A Jersey City man told police he was attacked by four men early Monday morning near the Randolph Avenue Light Rail Station. A Jersey City man who was shot a week earlier was assaulted by four men on a city street early Monday morning, Jersey City police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|9 hr
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda...
|Nov '16
|bishop64
|1
|Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now
|Nov '16
|overnight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC