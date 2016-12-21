Jersey City man busted with shotgun stolen from police officer's home: cops
A shotgun that was stolen from a city police officer's home was recovered last week when Jersey City police arrested three people while investigating a shooting, authorities said in court. Jihad Marshall, 23, of Grant Avenue, was arrested Friday on a warrant, Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Catherine Healy said Monday when Marshall made his first court appearance on weapons and terroristic threat charges.
