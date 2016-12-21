Jersey City creates special improvement district for waterfront

The Exchange Place Alliance Special Improvement District -- approved by unanimous vote of the City Council last week -- aims to promote more programming, make capital improvements, and energize the Jersey City waterfront. "With a bold mission to transform our Downtown waterfront from a 9-to-5 commuter walkway to a world-class space, the Exchange Place Alliance will develop and invest in cultural and capital projects that will attract residents from all over Jersey City," said Councilwoman Candice Osborne, who sponsored the legislation forming the SID and will sit on the board.

