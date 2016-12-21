Jersey City cops remembered 11 years ...

Jersey City cops remembered 11 years after death

19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Eleven years after two police officers accidentally drove their patrol car off the Lincoln Highway Bridge, a group continued a decade long tradition of gathering at the spot of their deaths . On a foggy, rainy, Christmas night 11 years ago, Emergency Service Unit officers Shawn Carson, 40, and Robert Nguyen, 30, were delivering flares to the bridge because crash gates were not working.

