Hudson's political year began, ends with Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop: Political Insider

As usual 2016 was another Hudson County year about political types struggling with legal headaches, milestones, glimpses of what is in store for everyone in the future and the passing of fellow political travelers. Every political writer has at the top of his or her list the decision by Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop to end his run for governor before it was officially announced; even though 2016 started with the assumption he had the inside track for the Democratic Party nomination.

