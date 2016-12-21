Here are your middle school winners o...

Here are your middle school winners of Jersey City's science fair

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The results are in: 20 middle school students who competed in Jersey City's annual science fair this week have been chosen to advance to the county fair in March. Liberty Science Center hosted 250 students in grades five through eight from Jersey City's public school system to show off their scientific curiosity last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10) Nov '16 Windblownazureskies 101
Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda... Nov '16 bishop64 1
Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now Nov '16 overnight 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Tia19 9
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,501

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC