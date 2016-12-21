Fundraising slows for super PAC linked to Fulop

JERSEY CITY -- Fundraising has slowed dramatically for Coalition for Progress, the super PAC linked to Mayor Steve Fulop's now-abandoned gubernatorial run . Meanwhile, the city's pay-to-play laws, which Fulop was instrumental in implementing when he was a councilman, may keep the the PAC from using its $3.2 million war chest to aid the mayor in his re-election bid next year.

