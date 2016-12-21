Fundraising slows for super PAC linked to Fulop
JERSEY CITY -- Fundraising has slowed dramatically for Coalition for Progress, the super PAC linked to Mayor Steve Fulop's now-abandoned gubernatorial run . Meanwhile, the city's pay-to-play laws, which Fulop was instrumental in implementing when he was a councilman, may keep the the PAC from using its $3.2 million war chest to aid the mayor in his re-election bid next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|14 hr
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda...
|Nov '16
|bishop64
|1
|Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now
|Nov '16
|overnight
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC