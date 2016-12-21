From Ali to Zsa Zsa: Stars we lost in 2016
The trinity of deaths of rock icon David Bowie, beloved actor Alan Rickman and Glenn Frey of the Eagles in early January shocked the world, and the hits just kept coming in 2016: Prince on April 21 from an accidental overdose of a powerful painkiller; boxing's "The Greatest" Muhammad Ali on June 3 from complications from Parkinson's; not to mention actor Gene Wilder , novelist Harper Lee, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, and, in an end-of-the-year gut punch, the passings of "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher and her mother, "Singin' in the Rain" star Debbie Reynolds , a day apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC