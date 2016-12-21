From Ali to Zsa Zsa: Stars we lost in 2016

The trinity of deaths of rock icon David Bowie, beloved actor Alan Rickman and Glenn Frey of the Eagles in early January shocked the world, and the hits just kept coming in 2016: Prince on April 21 from an accidental overdose of a powerful painkiller; boxing's "The Greatest" Muhammad Ali on June 3 from complications from Parkinson's; not to mention actor Gene Wilder , novelist Harper Lee, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, and, in an end-of-the-year gut punch, the passings of "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher and her mother, "Singin' in the Rain" star Debbie Reynolds , a day apart.

