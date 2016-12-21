From Ali to Zsa Zsa: Stars we lost in...

From Ali to Zsa Zsa: Stars we lost in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Jersey Journal

The trinity of deaths of rock icon David Bowie, beloved actor Alan Rickman and Glenn Frey of the Eagles in early January shocked the world, and the hits just kept coming in 2016: Prince on April 21 from an accidental overdose of a powerful painkiller; boxing's "The Greatest" Muhammad Ali on June 3 from complications from Parkinson's; not to mention actor Gene Wilder , novelist Harper Lee, former First Lady Nancy Reagan, and, in an end-of-the-year gut punch, the passings of "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher and her mother, "Singin' in the Rain" star Debbie Reynolds , a day apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 3
save america vote trump. (May '16) Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Pimps are slave owners right now still in Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Barney Frank Stole TARP Money Dec 28 icey Snowflakes 2
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Dec 27 John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,029

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC