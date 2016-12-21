Critics target Jersey City over outside law firm
Critics of Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop are questioning the exact nature of the work lawyer Tim Donohue is performing for the city. John Munson JERSEY CITY -- Seven weeks after a verdict was reached in the federal Bridgegate case, Jersey City is still being represented by an outside attorney the city said was hired in part to handle "information requests" related to the closely watched trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda...
|Nov '16
|bishop64
|1
|Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now
|Nov '16
|overnight
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Tia19
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC