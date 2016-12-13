Crimes that left us shaking our heads in 2016
Nor were they crimes that happened accidentally, or unintentionally. That left out traffic fatalities, no matter how tragic, and actions that flowed from mental illness, such as cases of animal hoarding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Wed
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Wed
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Wed
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Wed
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Tue
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC