Court orders city to turn over documentsEmails and texts between...
In a decision that may affect the upcoming mayoral election in Jersey City, Superior Court Judge Daniel D'Alessandro has ruled that Jersey City wrongfully withheld communications between Mayor Steven Fulop and political operative Tom Bertoli. Jennifer Morrill, spokesperson for Mayor Fulop, called the decision a split judgment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda...
|Nov '16
|bishop64
|1
|Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now
|Nov '16
|overnight
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Tia19
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC