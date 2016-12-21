Commuters wake up to traffic nightmare in area of North Bergen 5-alarm fire
The southbound lanes of Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen are closed at 15th Street because of the 5-alarm fire at Kennedy and 13th Street yesterday, causing huge delays in the area, North Bergen police said this morning. There are detours in place, but police are urging commuters to stay out of the area completely.
