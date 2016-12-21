Community groups give to the needy in Jersey City's Journal Square
JERSEY CITY -- In true Christmas spirit, community groups braved the rain and the cold this afternoon to distribute food and clothing to those in need in Journal Square. Among the groups present were the Woodlawn Avenue Block Association, Jersey City Peace Movement, Building Blocks of New Jersey, Risen Refuge Church and Open Heaven Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda...
|Nov '16
|bishop64
|1
|Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now
|Nov '16
|overnight
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Tia19
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC