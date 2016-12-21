Business notes
Lawyer John Boppert receives promotion SSE&C Law in Whippany has announced the promotion of John A. Boppert of Jersey City from associate to counsel. The promotion will take effect Jan. 1. Boppert concentrates on education law and litigation, representing public school boards in a wide range of matters.
