Bruce Alston turns himself in on another theft by deception charge
JERSEY CITY -- Just three weeks after being sentenced for theft by deception , former state Senate and Assembly candidate Bruce Alston has been arrested on another theft by deception charge. Alston, who pleaded guilty to theft by deception earlier this year, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday after being accused of the same type of offense, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.
