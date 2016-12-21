Breakfast with Santa for 1,000 Jersey...

Breakfast with Santa for 1,000 Jersey City youth

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Hudson County Freeholder Bill O'Dea and his South Hudson Civic Association gave more than 1,000 kids a morning with Santa Claus when they hosted the 32nd annual with Santa event on Dec. 17. The event was sponsored by a number of local and state elected officials, including Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, outgoing county Register Pamela Gardner, County Clerk Barbara Netchert, Sheriff Frank Schillari, County Executive Tom DeGise, some Jersey City council members, state assembly members, senators and county freeholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13) Wed icey Snowflakes 3
save america vote trump. (May '16) Wed icey Snowflakes 2
Pimps are slave owners right now still in Wed icey Snowflakes 2
Barney Frank Stole TARP Money Wed icey Snowflakes 2
Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ Tue John 1
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,203 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,829

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC