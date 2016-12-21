Breakfast with Santa for 1,000 Jersey City youth
Hudson County Freeholder Bill O'Dea and his South Hudson Civic Association gave more than 1,000 kids a morning with Santa Claus when they hosted the 32nd annual with Santa event on Dec. 17. The event was sponsored by a number of local and state elected officials, including Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, outgoing county Register Pamela Gardner, County Clerk Barbara Netchert, Sheriff Frank Schillari, County Executive Tom DeGise, some Jersey City council members, state assembly members, senators and county freeholders.
