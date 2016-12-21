Brawls breaking out nationwide and in NJ - is it safe to go to the mall?
There is growing concern about mall safety in the Garden State following several disturbing incidents over the past few weeks. Authorities evacuated the Elizabeth mall after what turned out to be false report of a gunshot.
