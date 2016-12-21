B&C picked to build new Harrison school

A contractor that ended up in arbitration with the Kearny Board of Education on a complex Kearny High School renovation job is being awarded a $25+ million contract to build a new Harrison school. The official announcement confirming that the Towaco firm of Brockwell & Carrington is the choice of the state Schools Development Authority was expected to be made this past Monday, Dec. 19. Plans call for a "design/build" of a three-story, 65,500-square foot structure to rise just across the street from Washington Middle School along Harrison Ave., on the site of a former municipal parking lot off S. Fifth and Washington Sts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.