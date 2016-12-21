Augustitus, Jelena M.
Funeral mass was offered Dec. 19 at Our Lady of Mercy Church for Jelena M. Augustitus, 75. She died Dec. 14 at her home. Born in Vodnany, Czech Republic, the daughter of the late Jana Hruba Berinoto and Vladamir Klima, she lived in Jersey City many years.
