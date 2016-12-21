Assembly approves Jersey City birth certificate bill; gov's signature next
Jersey City residents are another step closer to avoiding a trip to Trenton for a copy of their birth certificate. On Monday, Dec. 19, the full Assembly approval a bill -- sponsored by Hudson County Democrats Angela McKnight, Nicholas Chiaravalloti and Raj Mukherji -- that would allow the city to resume issuing certified copies of birth certificates for the first time in 12 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|Why dont East Indian/Asian guys date white women? (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|Windblownazureskies
|101
|Thoughts on civic life in Jersey City
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jersey Journal front and back page news: Tuesda...
|Nov '16
|bishop64
|1
|Order for R..X.Y. O-X-Y and other Opiates now
|Nov '16
|overnight
|1
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Tia19
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC