Alleged Gang Member Arrested After Exposing Witnesses On Facebook For 'Ratting'
Laquan Clark, an alleged gang member in Jersey City, N.J., was arrested Thursday after posting several videos of police interrogations of witnesses on Facebook earlier in the week. Though it is not yet known, Clark may have obtained the videos as part of compulsory disclosure from the April arrest, a law-enforcement source told The Jersey Journal.
