Accused gang member charged after posting videos of witness interviews online, authorities say

A Jersey City man charged as a member of one of the city's "most violent gangs" has been charged with witness tampering after interviews conducted by police appeared on his Facebook page, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced Thursday night. Laquan Clark, 31, one of 22 people arrested earlier this year, was initially charged with numerous offenses, including gang criminality, aggravated assault, robbery, drugs and weapons offenses, Prosecutor's Office spokesman Ray Worrall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.