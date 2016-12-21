39th annual Kwanzaa celebration Dec. 30 at Miller branch of library

The Community Awareness Series of Jersey City will host Hudson County's longest-running Kwanzaa celebration tonight at the Miller branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library. The event, which will include poetry, song, dance, drumming and a candle-lighting ceremony, gets underway at 7:30 p.m. This year marks the 39th annual Kwanzaa celebration by the Community Awareness Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.